JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Price Target to €33.00

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($42.13) to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NOSPF stock remained flat at $$38.92 during trading on Friday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.
Neoen Company Profile
