JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Price Target to €33.00

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($42.13) to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOSPF stock remained flat at $$38.92 during trading on Friday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

