JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $137.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

NYSE RL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

