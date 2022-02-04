JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 78,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 75,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,005,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.