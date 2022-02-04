JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,174 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

