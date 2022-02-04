JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

