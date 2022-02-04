Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. 4,371,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,852. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

