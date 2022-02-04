Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $537,108.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111333 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

