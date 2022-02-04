Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 3,742 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80.

Accenture stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,016. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.38 and a 200 day moving average of $350.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

