Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $353,900.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.