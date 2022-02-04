Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,309.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,309 ($44.49) and last traded at GBX 3,313.50 ($44.55), with a volume of 77773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,400 ($45.71).

JET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($87.75) to GBX 6,285 ($84.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($95.86) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,683.18 ($116.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,996.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

