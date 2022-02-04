Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $3.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

