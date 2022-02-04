Kalmar (KALM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,865.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $80,865.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

