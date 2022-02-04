Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,302,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.02.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

