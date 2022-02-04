Karura (KAR) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and $2.17 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00004971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

