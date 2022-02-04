Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Katalyo has a market cap of $614,011.34 and $33,289.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

