Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 4,465 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.