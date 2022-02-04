Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $279.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

