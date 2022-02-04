Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,840,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,016.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

