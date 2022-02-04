KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of KBR worth $91,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA increased its position in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.