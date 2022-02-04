Kcash Price Up 15.3% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $131,086.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

