KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

