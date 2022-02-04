KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $460.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.19 and a 200-day moving average of $441.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

