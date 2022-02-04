KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

