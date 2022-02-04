Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $294.53 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $294.53 million and approximately $24.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 630,279,675 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.