Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $12,929.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 199.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

