Kemacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $20,237.02 and $76.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 56.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.