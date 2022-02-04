Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $432.27

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 432.27 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.75), with a volume of 18,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.27. The company has a market capitalization of £406.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

