Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter.

KMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 691,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,176. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

