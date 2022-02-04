Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.09 and last traded at $122.09. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

