KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $58.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

CTVA stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,071,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

