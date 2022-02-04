KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

