KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

