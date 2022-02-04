Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

