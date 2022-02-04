KickToken Price Tops $0.0211 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.62 million and $305,124.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,702,424 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

