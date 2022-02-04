Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 674,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,545. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

