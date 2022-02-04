Kira Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $889,451.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

