Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne Sells 600 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 356,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.