KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

