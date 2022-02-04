KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in KLA by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in KLA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.68 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.27 and a 200-day moving average of $371.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

