Kleros Market Cap Reaches $58.42 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $2.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00557420 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

