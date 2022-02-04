Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0996

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $61.78 million and $2.86 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.41 or 0.00558330 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

