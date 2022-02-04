Klever Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and $684,666.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

