Klimatas (KTS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $207.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,593.67 and $207.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

