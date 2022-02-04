Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Lowered to €44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $$7.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Konecranes has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

