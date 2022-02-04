Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.