KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as high as C$10.59. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 8,507 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on KPT shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.20.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$103.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.