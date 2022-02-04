Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.37 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.76 ($0.21). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.21), with a volume of 991,935 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £68.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.37.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

