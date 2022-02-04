K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.18 ($15.93) and traded as high as €17.83 ($20.03). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €17.51 ($19.67), with a volume of 1,226,966 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

