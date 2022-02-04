Kuende (KUE) Trading 69.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $187,966.15 and $3.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 69.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

