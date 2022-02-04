Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 227,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

